Patriots Expected To Go All-In On Tee Higgins
2 days agoThe Athletic's Chad Graff writes that the New England Patriots are going to be all in on Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins, based on simply reading the tea leaves. The Patriots have shown interest in established pass-catchers before, and Higgins is going to be the best receiving free agent next March. Graff expects New England to offer Higgins a lot for his services, the only question is whether Higgins will want to come and play with young quarterback Drake Maye. Seeing the 25-year-old Higgins paired with an emerging Maye would make a lot of fantasy managers want to target the current Bengals receiver in fantasy drafts. The former second-rounder in 2020 out of Clemson already has two 1,000-yard receiving seasons under his belt and would have high-end WR1 upside if he leaves Ja'Marr Chase's shadow, but he's also an injury risk, having only played in seven games this year and 12 in 2023.
Source: The Athletic - Chad Graff
