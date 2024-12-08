Pat Freiermuth Continues Upward Trajectory In Week 14
3 days agoPittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth finished with three receptions for 48 yards and a touchdown on three targets in a Week 14 win over the Cleveland Browns. In the absence of George Pickens (hamstring), Freiermuth didn't see a significant uptick in opportunities, but he still capitalized on his looks and continued to build rapport with quarterback Russell Wilson. His 20-yard score in the third quarter was his fifth of the campaign and gave Pittsburgh a 27-7 lead. While he isn't getting the volume needed to be considered a must-start for fantasy purposes, Freiermuth has proven to be a capable TE1 option with touchdown upside over the past three weeks. That said, he'll need to overcome a difficult matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles next week to keep up this positive trend.
Source: ESPN
