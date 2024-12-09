Parker Washington Comes Back Down To Earth In Week 14
2 days agoJacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Parker Washington did not do much in Week 14 against the Tennessee Titans. He finished with two catches for 15 yards on just two targets. Washington had a breakout game last week against the Houston Texans, catching six passes for 103 yards and a touchdown on 12 targets. However, he earned 10 fewer targets in a full game with backup Mac Jones, indicating that maybe Week 13 was more a fluke than the new normal. That is unfortunate given Christian Kirk and Gabe Davis are out for the rest of the season. Instead of Washington earning more targets each week, it seems Brian Thomas Jr., Evan Engram, and Travis Etienne Jr. will be more consistent receiving options going forward. Washington will look to get back on track in Week 15 against the New York Jets.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller