Aidan O'Connell 7 hours ago

Doesn't Practice On Thursday

Jusuf Nurkic 8 hours ago

Off The Injury Report

Kevin Durant 8 hours ago

Expected Back Against The Jazz

Austin Reaves 8 hours ago

Likely Out Again On Friday

Patrick Williams 8 hours ago

Questionable Against The Hornets

Josh Giddey 8 hours ago

Uncertain For Friday Night

Kyle Bradish 8 hours ago

Begins Throwing Program

Nikola Vucevic 9 hours ago

Questionable Versus Charlotte

Marquise Brown 9 hours ago

Receives Final Clearance To Practice

Malcolm Brogdon 9 hours ago

Out Again On Friday Night

Jake Haener 9 hours ago

Named The Starter Against Commanders

Kenneth Walker III 9 hours ago

Out Again On Thursday

Nolan Arenado 9 hours ago

Would Approve Of Trade To The Bronx

San Francisco 49ers 9 hours ago

Nick Bosa, Dre Greenlaw Both Active For 49ers

Isaac Guerendo 9 hours ago

Officially Active On Thursday Night

Anthony Davis 9 hours ago

Expected To Suit Up On Friday

Austin Reaves 10 hours ago

Uncertain For Friday

Jalen Duren 10 hours ago

Ruled Out For Thursday's Contest

LeBron James 10 hours ago

Ruled Out For Friday's Game

Sam Hauser 10 hours ago

Ruled Out For Thursday

Jalen Duren 10 hours ago

Could Miss Thursday's Game

Jimmy Butler 10 hours ago

Will Play Thursday

Jayson Tatum 10 hours ago

Out On Thursday Night

Jake McCabe 10 hours ago

Available On Thursday

Ladd McConkey 10 hours ago

Limited Again In Thursday's Practice

Scott Mayfield 11 hours ago

Rejoins Islanders Lineup

Yanni Gourde 11 hours ago

Absent Against Bruins

Jack Drury 11 hours ago

Set For Hand Surgery

Trevor Zegras 11 hours ago

To Miss Six Weeks Following Knee Surgery

Roman Josi 11 hours ago

Out On Thursday

J.T. Miller 11 hours ago

Returns To Action Thursday

San Francisco 49ers 12 hours ago

Nick Bosa Likely To Play On Thursday

Trey McBride 12 hours ago

Remains Limited On Thursday

Will Dissly 12 hours ago

Sidelined Again On Thursday

Evan Engram 12 hours ago

Does Not Practice On Thursday

Justin Herbert 12 hours ago

Returns To Practice On Thursday

George Pickens 12 hours ago

Remains Sidelined On Thursday

Alvin Kamara 13 hours ago

Misses Another Practice

Tony Pollard 14 hours ago

Not Spotted At Thursday's Practice

Francisco Lindor 14 hours ago

Back Injury In The Rearview Mirror

Rafael Devers 14 hours ago

Red Sox Prepared To Keep Rafael Devers At Third Base

Cody Bellinger 14 hours ago

Yankees Targeting Cody Bellinger

D'Andre Swift 15 hours ago

Roschon Johnson Not Practicing On Thursday

Breece Hall 15 hours ago

Skipping Another Practice

Mike Evans 16 hours ago

Not Seen On Thursday

Bucky Irving 16 hours ago

Not Seen At Thursday's Practice

Aidan O'Connell 16 hours ago

Hopes To Play On Monday Night

David Njoku 16 hours ago

Unlikely To Play In Week 15

Tim Stützle 17 hours ago

Tim Stutzle Notches Two Power-Play Assists Wednesday

Drake Batherson 17 hours ago

Tallies Four Points Versus Ducks

Owen Power 17 hours ago

Picks Up Two Points In Losing Effort

Pete Alonso 17 hours ago

Mets Still Trying To Bring Back Pete Alonso

Mika Zibanejad 17 hours ago

Scores 300th Career Goal

Adam Fox 18 hours ago

Records Three Points In Wednesday's Win

Corbin Burnes 18 hours ago

Giants The Favorites To Land Corbin Burnes

K'Andre Miller 18 hours ago

Sustains An Upper-Body Injury

Javonte Green 18 hours ago

Questionable For Meeting With Kings

Josh Richardson 18 hours ago

To Sit Out At Least One Week

Jimmy Butler 18 hours ago

Probable For Thursday's Matchup

Ausar Thompson 18 hours ago

Ready To Return On Thursday

Sam Hauser 18 hours ago

Doubtful For Thursday

Al Horford 19 hours ago

Available Versus Pistons

Brenton Doyle 1 day ago

Rockies Plan To Hit Brenton Doyle At Leadoff

Mitch Keller 1 day ago

Jared Jones, Mitch Keller Available For Trade

Shane Bieber 1 day ago

Throwing From 90 Feet

Cam Talbot 2 days ago

Set To Return On Thursday

Yanni Gourde 2 days ago

Misses Wednesday's Practice

David Gustafsson 2 days ago

In Concussion Protocol

Linus Ullmark 2 days ago

Takes On Low-Scoring Ducks

Leo Carlsson 2 days ago

Returns From Six-Game Absence

Igor Shesterkin 2 days ago

Faces Sabres On Wednesday

Mattias Samuelsson 2 days ago

Available On Wednesday

Chicago White Sox 2 days ago

Braden Montgomery Traded To White Sox

Kyle Teel 2 days ago

White Sox Land Catching Prospect Kyle Teel

Garrett Crochet 2 days ago

Red Sox Acquiring Garrett Crochet From White Sox

Kyle Tucker 2 days ago

Astros Targeting Seiya Suzuki, Isaac Paredes In Potential Kyle Tucker Trade

Seattle Mariners 2 days ago

Mariners, Ichiro Suzuki To Make Push For Roki Sasaki

Dylan Cease 2 days ago

Orioles Interested In Acquiring Dylan Cease

Luis Robert Jr. 2 days ago

Reds Interested In Luis Robert Jr.

Marcus Johansson 2 days ago

Records Season-High Three Points Versus Utah

Jake Burger 2 days ago

Rangers Acquire Jake Burger From Marlins

Washington Nationals 2 days ago

Nationals Win MLB Draft Lottery

Nathan Eovaldi 2 days ago

Reunites With Rangers On Three-Year Deal

Andrés Giménez 2 days ago

Blue Jays Acquire Andres Gimenez From Guardians

Alexandre Pantoja 4 days ago

Gets Second-Round Win At UFC 310

Kai Asakura 4 days ago

Submitted At UFC 310

Alexander Volkov 4 days ago

Takes Split-Decision Loss

Ciryl Gane 4 days ago

Edges Out Split Decision At UFC 310

MMA 4 days ago

Doo Ho Choi Scores TKO Win At UFC 310

Nate Landwehr 4 days ago

Gets TKO'd At UFC 310

Kron Gracie 4 days ago

Gets Knocked Out At UFC 310

Bryce Mitchell 4 days ago

Scores Knockout Win At UFC 310

Ian Machado Garry 4 days ago

Suffers First Defeat At UFC 310