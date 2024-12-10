X
3 days agoThe Carolina Panthers signed wide receiver/running back Velus Jones Jr. to the active roster from the Jacksonville Jaguars practice squad, according to NFL insider Jordan Schultz. The 27-year-old was a third-round pick by the Chicago Bears in 2022 out of Tennessee and totaled just 135 receiving yards and 165 rushing yards in two-plus seasons with the organization. It will be interesting to see what plans Carolina has for him, as the team could use help and wide receiver and running back. Ball carriers Jonathon Brooks (knee) and Raheem Blacksheer (chest) were both injured in last week's loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. Either way, it would be a surprise if Jones ends up on the fantasy football radar.--Jackson Sparks - RotoBaller
Source: Jordan Schultz

