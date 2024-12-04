Padres The Favorites To Land Roki Sasaki?
2 days agoThe San Diego Padres are in a strong position to land Japanese ace Roki Sasaki on the open market this offseason, according to several industry sources. The division-rival Los Angeles Dodgers and reigning World Series champions have also been mentioned as favorites for Sasaki, but he may prefer to go to a smaller market in San Diego and stay out of the shadow of both Japanese stars Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto in LA. The Chiba Lotte Marines of Nippon Professional Baseball in Japan are expected to post the 23-year-old Sasaki this offseason, and he has the ability to develop into a high-end starter at the big-league level in time. In addition to the Padres and Dodgers, the Cubs, Rangers, Blue Jays, Rays, Yankees and Mets are potential landing spots for Sasaki. In four pro seasons in Japan, Sasaki has posted a sharp 2.02 ERA.
Source: MLB.com - Francys Romero
