Oliver Ortega Inks Minor-League Contract With The Mets
3 days agoAccording to Jon Morosi of the MLB Network, the New York Mets have signed right-handed pitcher Oliver Ortega to a minor-league contract. Ortega missed the entire 2024 campaign due to an elbow operation. Before this, Ortega spent the 2023 campaign with the Twins and the 2021 and 2022 campaigns with the Angels. In Minnesota, the 28-year-old logged only 14 2/3 innings at the big league level and held a 4.30 ERA and 1.23 WHIP. During the 2022 campaign, Ortega posted a career-high 34 innings and held a 3.71 ERA and 1.47 WHIP. Through 72 1/3 career innings at Triple-A, Ortega carried a 3.61 ERA and 1.27 WHIP. Fantasy managers should expect Ortega to operate as a low-leverage relief option if he can make the Opening Day Roster.
Source: Jon Morosi
