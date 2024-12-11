Kyle Tucker 23 mins ago

Cubs Close To Acquiring Kyle Tucker From The Astros

Aidan O'Connell 26 mins ago

Won't Practice On Friday

Caleb Martin 28 mins ago

Ruled Out Friday Against Pacers

Breece Hall 37 mins ago

Questionable For Week 15 But Expected To Play

Nestor Cortes 51 mins ago

Traded To The Brewers

David Njoku 57 mins ago

Questionable For Week 15

Cedric Tillman 1 hour ago

Ruled Out For Week 15

Tony Pollard 1 hour ago

Should Play This Weekend

Dalton Kincaid 1 hour ago

Listed As Questionable For Week 15

Trey McBride 2 hours ago

Practicing On Friday

Adrian Yanez 2 hours ago

An Underdog At UFC Tampa

David Njoku 2 hours ago

Remains Sidelined On Friday

Daniel Marcos 2 hours ago

Looks To Remain Undefeated At UFC Tampa

Vitor Petrino 2 hours ago

Looks To Return To Win Column At UFC Tampa

Dustin Jacoby 2 hours ago

A Big Underdog At UFC Tampa

Cub Swanson 2 hours ago

Searching For 30th Career Win At UFC Tampa

Billy Quarantillo 2 hours ago

Faces A Legend At UFC Tampa

Devin Williams 2 hours ago

Traded To The Yankees

Bucky Irving 2 hours ago

Listed As Questionable For Week 15

Cooper Kupp 2 hours ago

Held Off The Box Score On Thursday

Marquise Brown 2 hours ago

Chiefs Opening Marquise Brown's Practice Window On Friday

Kyren Williams 3 hours ago

Eclipses Century Mark On Thursday

Evan Engram 4 hours ago

Done For Season

Joaquin Buckley 5 hours ago

Looks For His Sixth Win In A Row

Colby Covington 5 hours ago

Looks To Get Back In The Win Column

Dalton Kincaid 5 hours ago

Expected To Return In Week 15

Bruno Silva 5 hours ago

Looks To Extend His Win Streak

Manel Kape 5 hours ago

A Favorite At UFC Tampa

Keon Coleman 5 hours ago

Expected To Play Against Lions

Tuco Tokkos 5 hours ago

Looks For His First UFC Win

Navajo Stirling 5 hours ago

Set To Make His UFC Debut

Odell Beckham Jr. 5 hours ago

Dolphins Mutually Agree On Release

Kevin Lankinen 5 hours ago

Frustrates Panthers With Shutout Performance

Nikita Kucherov 6 hours ago

Racks Up Six Points Against Flames

Leon Draisaitl 6 hours ago

Continues Multi-Point Streak Versus Wild

Bryan Rust 6 hours ago

Tallies Four Points In Big Win

Scott Laughton 6 hours ago

Ties Flyers Record With Four-Goal Performance

Ryan O'Reilly 6 hours ago

Returns With Three-Point Effort

Victor Hedman 6 hours ago

Day-To-Day With A Lower-Body Injury

Aidan O'Connell 17 hours ago

Doesn't Practice On Thursday

Jusuf Nurkic 18 hours ago

Off The Injury Report

Kevin Durant 18 hours ago

Expected Back Against The Jazz

Austin Reaves 19 hours ago

Likely Out Again On Friday

Patrick Williams 19 hours ago

Questionable Against The Hornets

Josh Giddey 19 hours ago

Uncertain For Friday Night

Kyle Bradish 19 hours ago

Begins Throwing Program

Nikola Vucevic 19 hours ago

Questionable Versus Charlotte

Marquise Brown 19 hours ago

Receives Final Clearance To Practice

Malcolm Brogdon 19 hours ago

Out Again On Friday Night

Jake Haener 19 hours ago

Named The Starter Against Commanders

Kenneth Walker III 19 hours ago

Out Again On Thursday

Nolan Arenado 20 hours ago

Would Approve Of Trade To The Bronx

San Francisco 49ers 20 hours ago

Nick Bosa, Dre Greenlaw Both Active For 49ers

Anthony Davis 20 hours ago

Expected To Suit Up On Friday

Austin Reaves 20 hours ago

Uncertain For Friday

Jalen Duren 20 hours ago

Ruled Out For Thursday's Contest

LeBron James 20 hours ago

Ruled Out For Friday's Game

Sam Hauser 20 hours ago

Ruled Out For Thursday

Jalen Duren 21 hours ago

Could Miss Thursday's Game

Jimmy Butler 21 hours ago

Will Play Thursday

Jayson Tatum 21 hours ago

Out On Thursday Night

Jake McCabe 21 hours ago

Available On Thursday

Scott Mayfield 21 hours ago

Rejoins Islanders Lineup

Yanni Gourde 21 hours ago

Absent Against Bruins

Jack Drury 21 hours ago

Set For Hand Surgery

Trevor Zegras 21 hours ago

To Miss Six Weeks Following Knee Surgery

Roman Josi 22 hours ago

Out On Thursday

J.T. Miller 22 hours ago

Returns To Action Thursday

Francisco Lindor 1 day ago

Back Injury In The Rearview Mirror

Rafael Devers 1 day ago

Red Sox Prepared To Keep Rafael Devers At Third Base

Cody Bellinger 1 day ago

Yankees Targeting Cody Bellinger

Tim Stützle 1 day ago

Tim Stutzle Notches Two Power-Play Assists Wednesday

Drake Batherson 1 day ago

Tallies Four Points Versus Ducks

Owen Power 1 day ago

Picks Up Two Points In Losing Effort

Pete Alonso 1 day ago

Mets Still Trying To Bring Back Pete Alonso

Mika Zibanejad 1 day ago

Scores 300th Career Goal

Adam Fox 1 day ago

Records Three Points In Wednesday's Win

Corbin Burnes 1 day ago

Giants The Favorites To Land Corbin Burnes

K'Andre Miller 1 day ago

Sustains An Upper-Body Injury

Javonte Green 1 day ago

Questionable For Meeting With Kings

Josh Richardson 1 day ago

To Sit Out At Least One Week

Jimmy Butler 1 day ago

Probable For Thursday's Matchup

Ausar Thompson 1 day ago

Ready To Return On Thursday

Sam Hauser 1 day ago

Doubtful For Thursday

Brenton Doyle 2 days ago

Rockies Plan To Hit Brenton Doyle At Leadoff

Mitch Keller 2 days ago

Jared Jones, Mitch Keller Available For Trade

Shane Bieber 2 days ago

Throwing From 90 Feet

Cam Talbot 2 days ago

Set To Return On Thursday

Chicago White Sox 2 days ago

Braden Montgomery Traded To White Sox

Kyle Teel 2 days ago

White Sox Land Catching Prospect Kyle Teel

Garrett Crochet 2 days ago

Red Sox Acquiring Garrett Crochet From White Sox

Kyle Tucker 2 days ago

Astros Targeting Seiya Suzuki, Isaac Paredes In Potential Kyle Tucker Trade

Seattle Mariners 2 days ago

Mariners, Ichiro Suzuki To Make Push For Roki Sasaki

Dylan Cease 2 days ago

Orioles Interested In Acquiring Dylan Cease

Luis Robert Jr. 2 days ago

Reds Interested In Luis Robert Jr.

Jake Burger 3 days ago

Rangers Acquire Jake Burger From Marlins

Alexandre Pantoja 4 days ago

Gets Second-Round Win At UFC 310

Kai Asakura 4 days ago

Submitted At UFC 310

Alexander Volkov 4 days ago

Takes Split-Decision Loss

Ciryl Gane 4 days ago

Edges Out Split Decision At UFC 310

MMA 4 days ago

Doo Ho Choi Scores TKO Win At UFC 310

Nate Landwehr 5 days ago

Gets TKO'd At UFC 310

Kron Gracie 5 days ago

Gets Knocked Out At UFC 310

Bryce Mitchell 5 days ago

Scores Knockout Win At UFC 310