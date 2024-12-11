Noah Brown "Going To Be Out For A While"
2 days agoWashington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn said that wide receiver Noah Brown (ribs) is "going to be out for a while." Brown injured his ribs in the Week 13 win over the Tennessee Titans, but apparently the team's Week 14 bye wasn't enough time for him to heal up. The 28-year-old will miss practice on Wednesday and will most likely be ruled out later this week to play this Sunday against the New Orleans Saints. For however long Brown is sidelined, the Commanders will be hoping one of Olamide Zaccheaus, Dyami Brown and rookie Luke McCaffrey will be able to step up behind WR1 Terry McLaurin. None of the three really stand out as a waiver-wire pickup with Brown injured. Tight end Zach Ertz is most likely to be the biggest beneficiary in terms of targets and production with Brown set to miss time. In his first year in D.C., Brown has brought in 35 of his 56 targets for 453 yards and one touchdown in 11 games.
Source: NBC Sports Washington - JP Finlay
