No Timeline For Nick Bosa, Trent Williams
2 days agoSan Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa (oblique) and left tackle Trent Williams (ankle, personal) are both still being evaluated on a day by day basis and there's no clear sign on whether they'll be able to return for a Thursday night showdown against the visiting division-rival Los Angeles Rams. Neither Bosa nor Williams were estimated as practice participants for the team's first practice on Monday, which is a bad sign for their availability on a short week. Both players have missed each of the team's last three games with their injuries. In addition to an ankle injury, Williams is dealing with the unfortunate death of his young son. It's most likely a long shot that either player is on the field this Friday, but they could have a shot to return in Week 16 against the Miami Dolphins. Bosa should be expected to be on a limited snap count whenever he does return.
Source: ESPN.com - Nick Wagoner
