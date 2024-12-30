Nick Westbrook-Ikhine Has Quiet Day Against Jaguars
1 week agoTennessee Titans wide receiver Nick Westbrook-Ikhine managed three catches for 37 yards in a 20-13 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. On the bright side, Westbrook-Ikhine was thrown to six times–good enough to be tied for second-most on his team and his personal best since Week 13. While it was one of his best performances over the last month, it wasn't much to write home about as the Titans wideout's struggles continue. His consistently disappointing showings lately have diminished his fantasy value harshly, and heading into the season finale against Houston, Westbrook-Ikhine will struggle to find his way into managers' lineups.
Source: ESPN
