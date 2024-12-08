Nathan Eovaldi Remains Linked To Texas
4 days agoAccording to Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News the Texas Rangers remain in contact with free-agent starting pitcher Nathan Eovaldi. Earlier this offseason, the Rangers expressed interest in bringing back Eovaldi, and this report suggests that this possibility is still in play. The 34-year-old has been with the Rangers for the past two seasons and was a crucial part of their rotation during the 2023 World Series run. This past summer, the right-hander posted a 3.80 ERA and a 1.11 WHIP across 170 2/3 innings of work. Eovaldi generated an excellent 48.9% ground-ball rate and 32.2% chase rate, both well above the average marks. In addition, he also showcased great command with a 6.0% walk rate. With the Rangers lacking depth in their rotation, Eovaldi would be a welcome return for the 2025 season.
Source: Evan Grant
