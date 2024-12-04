Naji Marshall Still Under The Weather
3 days agoDallas Mavericks forward Naji Marshall (illness) will miss Tuesday's matchup versus the Trail Blazers, marking his second-straight absence. The former Pelican had been starting, mostly while Klay Thompson (foot) sat on the shelf. He has played well in such opportunities, averaging 13.1 points and 4.0 rebounds. But with Thompson returning for this one, Marshall's ceiling would have dropped significantly, although his absence will continue to keep Spencer Dinwiddie involved.
Source: Mavs PR
