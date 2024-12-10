Naji Marshall Considered Questionable For Tuesday's Cup Action
3 days agoDallas Mavericks forward Naji Marshall (illness) is considered questionable for Tuesday's NBA Cup quarterfinal against Oklahoma City. He's already missed four games because of an illness. There appears to be an illness bug going around in the Mavericks locker room. P.J. Washington (illness) is also considered questionable for Tuesday's game with an illness, and Maxi Kleber (illness) has been ruled out. Marshall and Washington are both important pieces in the rotation for the team, and the Mavericks would find themselves in a tough spot if they can't play.
Source: NBA Injury Report
