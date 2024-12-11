Myles Gaskins Heading To Jaguars
3 days agoThe Jacksonville Jaguars have signed running back Myles Gaskin to their practice squad on Tuesday. Gaskin was recently released by the Minnesota Vikings after making five appearances for them this season. He spent most of his time on the practice squad and saw only three carries with the Vikings before getting cut loose. He'll now head to Jacksonville and serve as depth behind Travis Etienne Jr. and Tank Bigsby in the backfield. Gaskin is only a few seasons removed from a 600-plus yard campaign, but isn't someone to get excited about right now. This is basically a depth move for the Jaguars, so fantasy managers can ignore this move.
Source: Aaron Wilson
