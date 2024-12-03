Mike Williams Expected To Be More Involved In Steelers Offense
3 days agoPittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Mike Williams has played in four games since being dealt from the New York Jets around the trade deadline, but he has caught just one pass for 32 yards and a touchdown. The 30-year-old has played 70 snaps for the Steelers, but he could see more opportunities with Calvin Austin III (concussion) in the concussion protocol. "It's a matter of time," head coach Mike Tomlin said on Williams getting more involved in the Pittsburgh offense. That said, it would be surprising if Williams became a consistent fantasy football contributor down the stretch, though he could have a spike week during the fantasy football playoffs. Fantasy managers in leagues of 12 teams or fewer can likely ignore Williams, but deep leaguers should monitor his usage in Sunday's game against the Cleveland Browns.
Source: Brooke Pryor -- ESPN
