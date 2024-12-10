Mike Boone To Serve As Panthers No. 2 RB
2 days agoCarolina Panthers running back Mike Boone will be elevated to the team's No. 2 RB behind starter Chuba Hubbard moving forward after rookie Jonathon Brooks (knee) suffered another torn ACL in the Week 14 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. Raheem Blackshear (chest) was also injured on Sunday, although thankfully his injury isn't considered serious and he's listed as day-to-day. Miles Sanders (ankle) is already out for the rest of the season, too, so Carolina's backfield is extremely thin with four games remaining in 2024. Boone has only seen action in two games for the Panthers in 2024 in his first year with the team, handling only four carries for seven yards. The 29-year-old has averaged 5.1 yards per carry on 108 rushing attempts in his seven years in the NFL with four different teams, but he'll primarily be just a handcuff in deeper leagues for those that have Hubbard rostered.
Source: The Associated Press - Steve Reed
