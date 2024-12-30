Mike Boone Gets Just Two Carries In Week 17 Loss
2 weeks agoCarolina Panthers running back Mike Boone rushed for 11 yards on two carries during Sunday's Week 17 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He was also targeted twice in the passing game but was not able to catch a pass. Boone was promoted to the No. 2 running back role after Carolina placed Chuba Hubbard (calf, knee) on injured reserve, but it didn't have much bearing on the 29-year-old's fantasy football contributions. He operated behind Raheem Blackshear, who was also relatively unproductive with just eight carries and 20 rushing yards. It's possible that Blackshear and Boone earn increased carries against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 18, but it's too risky to trust either player in fantasy football going forward.
Source: RotoBaller
