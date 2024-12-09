Michael Wilson Catches 41-Yard Touchdown Pass In Week 14 Loss
2 days agoArizona Cardinals wide receiver Michael Wilson caught a 41-yard touchdown pass to give the Cardinals the lead on their opening drive. Wilson finished the day with two catches for 57 yards, having commanded only three targets. While he has become a potential streaming flex option, he is still yet to receive a consistent workload to make him truly fantasy-relevant. The Cardinals have two upcoming matchups against the New England Patriots and Carolina Panthers, both of which have struggling defenses, making Wilson a potential option in the coming weeks.
Source: ESPN.com
