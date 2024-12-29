Michael Carter Rushes For 70 Yards In The Week 17 Loss
2 weeks agoArizona Cardinals running back Michael Carter recorded 70 rushing yards on 13 attempts in the 13-9 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. Carter stepped in for starting running back James Conner (knee), who went down with a knee injury in the first quarter. Carter rushed the ball well and made a few plays in the passing game that helped keep the Cardinals' offense afloat. With Conner's absence, it looks like Carter will be the featured back moving forward, with the statuses of Conner and rookie Trey Benson still unknown. The Cardinals will host the San Francisco 49ers in Week 18, and given that they are eliminated from playoff contention, it is reasonable to expect Carter to see more playing time next week, especially if Conner doesn't suit up.
Source: ESPN.com
