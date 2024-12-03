Miami Heat Rule Out Nikola Jovic for Wednesday
3 days agoMiami Heat have ruled out forward Nikola Jovic (ankle) and center Kel'el Ware (G-League assignment) for Wednesday's matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers. Key players Jimmy Butler (knee), Kevin Love (back), and Josh Richardson (illness) are all listed as questionable, adding uncertainty to Miami's rotation. Jovic, who averages 7.7 points per game, will be a notable absence, for Miami Heat's offense and dealing a blow to fantasy managers. Butler's potential return would provide a significant boost to Miami's offense, while the statuses of Love and Richardson could open the door for other players to make an impact.
Source: Miami Heat
