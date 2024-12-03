Mets Showing Interest In Walker Buehler
3 days agoAccording to the New York Post's Joel Sherman, the New York Mets have shown interest in signing free-agent right-hander Walker Buehler this offseason after just signing veteran right-hander Frankie Montas for their starting rotation. The Montas signing and the fact they are interested in Buehler signals that the Mets aren't playing at the top of the starting pitching market for big names like Corbin Burnes and Max Fried. Even after struggling to a 5.38 ERA with a weak 18.6% strikeout rate in 75 1/3 innings during the regular season in his return from Tommy John surgery, plenty of pitching-needy teams are in on Buehler this offseason, including the Athletics. The fact that Buehler showed added velocity and looked much better in the Dodgers' World Series run in October is helping his cause. Even if Buehler doesn't rediscover his pre-injury form, he could be a quite attractive value play in fantasy drafts if he lands in the right situation.
Source: New York Post - Joel Sherman
