Mecole Hardman Placed On Injured Reserve
4 days agoAccording to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network, Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman (knee) was placed on Injured Reserve. The 26-year-old sustained this knee injury during Friday's practice and will now miss at least the next four contests. Hardman has been deployed as a depth receiver this year, as he has seen most of his work on special teams while operating as the top return man. After not catching a single pass during the first four games of the season, Hardman has caught 12 of his 14 targets since Week 5 for 90 total yards. He has also added 62 yards and a score on the ground. In fantasy formats that score return yards, managers should expect rookie Xavier Worthy to potentially return kicks (he already returns punts) or rookie Carson Steele, who is currently listed as the No. 2 return man.
Source: Tom Pelissero
