Matthew Wright To Kick Against Chargers In Week 14
4 days agoKansas City Chiefs kicker Matthew Wright will face the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday night in Week 14. In last week's win over the Las Vegas Raiders, Wright nailed four of his five field goal attempts and his only point-after attempt. The 28-year-old was added to the active roster after the Chiefs lost Spencer Shrader to an injury. Shrader was placed on injured reserve, joining fellow kicker Harrison Butker on that list. Butker is eligible to return in Week 15, giving Wright at least one more week as the team's active placekicker. Wright is ranked as the 18th-best kicker in our RotoBaller rankings this week, meaning he should not be started in most leagues. Fantasy managers can likely find better options than Wright this week.
Source: Kansas City Chiefs - Twitter
