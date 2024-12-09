Matthew Stafford Tosses Two Touchdowns In Wild Win
2 days agoLos Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford completed 23 of his 30 pass attempts for 320 yards and two touchdowns while leading the Rams to a thrilling 44-42 win over the visiting Bills. Stafford did not throw an interception for a fourth straight week and connected with Puka Nacua on the eventual game-winning score with just under two minutes left. The veteran reached 3,000 total passing yards on the season for the 12th time in his career and now has 19 touchdowns to go with seven interceptions. He and the Rams are on a short week this week before facing a tough matchup against the 49ers in San Francisco. Back in Week 3, Stafford had 221 passing yards and one touchdown in a 27-24 win over the Niners, but he didn't have either Nacua or Cooper Kupp in that contest. With those options available and the offense clicking, Stafford still has QB1 upside despite the tough matchup.
Source: NFL.com
