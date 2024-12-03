Matthew Stafford Has Lateral Ankle Sprain, Expected To Be Fine
4 days agoLos Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (ankle) was diagnosed with a lateral ankle sprain following Sunday's Week 13 win over the New Orleans Saints, head coach Sean McVay told members of the media, including The Athletic's Jourdan Rodrigue. McVay expects Stafford to be okay, and he does not anticipate the quarterback's practice or game status will be affected. The veteran signal-caller hasn't played a full 17-game season since 2021, but he's trending that way in 2024 with 12 starts over 12 games. The 36-year-old has remained a solid mid-range QB2 option in fantasy football, all while supporting the fantasy value of teammates Cooper Kupp, Puka Nacua, and Kyren Williams. Stafford himself has eight touchdowns and zero interceptions over his last three games, ranking as the overall QB8 in fantasy football during that span. He has low-end streaming appeal heading into Week 14 against the Buffalo Bills.
Source: Jourdan Rodrigue
Source: Jourdan Rodrigue