Matt Chapman Open To Moving To Shortstop
14 hours agoAccording to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, San Francisco Giants third baseman Matt Chapman is open to moving to shortstop if the Giants sign free-agent infielder Ha-Seong Kim. Chapman has spent the vast majority of his professional career playing at the hot corner, as he has logged just four starts at shortstop since 2020. However, given his elite defensive ability, the 31-year-old should not have much trouble adjusting to the 6. Kim declined his mutual option with the San Diego Padres earlier in the offseason and is expected to miss at least the first month of the 2025 campaign due to shoulder surgery he underwent in October. With the Giants losing lefty Blake Snell in free agency to the Los Angeles Dodgers, they do have some salary flexibility, and seeing that Chapman is willing to switch positions could entice several infield free agents to consider signing in San Francisco. Chapman enjoyed a nice bounce-back campaign in 2024, hitting 27 long balls, a nice increase from the 17 he hit in 2023, and could enjoy a boost in his counting stats if San Francisco adds another infielder to their lineup.
Source: Ken Rosenthal
