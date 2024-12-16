Mason Rudolph Impresses In Limited Playing Time Against Bengals
3 weeks agoTennessee Titans quarterback Mason Rudolph completed 21-of-26 passes for 209 yards with two touchdowns and an interception in Sunday's loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. Rudolph also added 14 rushing yards on two attempts. The 29-year-old was impressively efficient, given he entered the game midway through the third quarter for a struggling Will Levis. Rudolph's Week 15 stats continue his positive fantasy trend since his last two appearances in Weeks 8 and 9 when he filled in nicely for an injured Levis. With poor performances in back-to-back games now for Levis, a potential battle for starting QB in Tennessee will be something for fantasy managers to watch ahead of the Week 16 matchup versus the Indianapolis Colts.
Source: ESPN
