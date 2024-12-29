Marvin Mims Jr. Goes Off In Week 17 Loss
2 weeks agoDenver Broncos wide receiver Marvin Mims Jr. reeled in all eight of his targets for 103 yards and two touchdowns in his team's 30-24 overtime loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. He lost one yard on his lone carry and returned one kick for 27 yards. The second-year wideout was used primarily in the short area of the field, as six of his receptions went for nine yards or fewer. However, his 25- and 51-yard TD strikes would account for most of the damage done, with both tying the game in the fourth quarter. After an abysmal start to the season, Mims has seen his involvement in Denver's offense increase, compiling two 100-plus-yard outings over his last four appearances. The Oklahoma product will get a far stiffer test in the season's final week against the visiting Kansas City Chiefs.
Source: ESPN
