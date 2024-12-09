Marvin Harrison Jr. Receives Eight Targets In Week 14 Loss
2 days agoArizona Cardinals rookie wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. received eight targets in a Week 14 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. Harrison Jr. again finished near the top for targets behind tight end Trey McBride. However, he only converted those targets into four catches for 49 yards. It's been a tough season for Harrison Jr., as he and quarterback Kyler Murray are still working out their chemistry. The Cardinals' passing attack as a whole has lacked downfield shots, which has limited the effectiveness of the Cardinals' wide receivers. Harrison Jr. remains a solid fantasy option, as he is tied for sixth in the NFL in touchdown receptions and is a touchdown-dependent WR2 or WR3 moving forward.
Source: ESPN.com
