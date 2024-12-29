Marquez Valdes-Scantling Re-Injures Back Sunday
2 weeks agoNew Orleans Saints wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling (back) re-aggravated an existing injury during Sunday's Week 17 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders, according to interim head coach Darren Rizzi. He was targeted twice but did not catch a pass in the defeat. Valdes-Scantling has been one of the Saints' most productive pass-catchers since the team lost Chris Olave (concussion) and Rashid Shaheed (knee) to injuries. However, after Derek Carr (back) got hurt, Valdes-Scantling's productivity declined. He was targeted seven times in Week 15 when Jake Haener and Spencer Rattler both got reps, but he caught just two passes in that contest. Assuming Carr remains sidelined for Week 18, Valdes-Scantling will stay off the fantasy radar in most leagues.
Source: John Hendrix
