Mark Williams To Make Season Debut On Tuesday
3 days agoCharlotte Hornets center Mark Williams (foot) will make his season debut against the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday. This will be the first time that Williams has played since December of 2023. Fantasy managers should expect Williams to be under heavy minute restriction. He figures to be eased into action for quite some time, so fantasy managers shouldn't expect Williams to be a great fantasy option right away. He figures to split up the center minutes with Nick Richards. For now, Richards is the better streaming option, but Williams should be a strong option once he's back up to full speed.
Source: Rod Boone
