Mariners Sign Drew Pomeranz To A Minor-League Deal
3 weeks agoThe Seattle Mariners have signed pitcher Drew Pomeranz to a minor-league contract. Pomeranz hasn't pitched in the majors since 2021 when he underwent Tommy John surgery and experienced setbacks in his recovery efforts. The 2024 season was spent in the Dodgers' organization, although the lefty tossed only nine innings for the Triple-A affiliate. The veteran will likely need to prove he's still got something left in the tank before we see him in the majors in 2025, so for now he doesn't move the needle for fantasy. Once upon a time in 2016, the now-36-year-old was an All-Star, so perhaps if he's 100% healthy then there could be something there. For his career, Pomeranz has a 3.91 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, and a 14.0% K-BB% which is a tad low due to his tendency to walk batters at an above-average rate.
Source: Aram Leighton
Source: Aram Leighton