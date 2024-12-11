Mariners, Ichiro Suzuki To Make Push For Roki Sasaki

Share: Link copied to clipboard!

The Seattle Mariners are expected to have future Hall of Famer and Mariner legend Ichiro Suzuki help court Japanese pitching phenom Roki Sasaki. Sasaki was recently posted by the Chiba Lotte Marines of NPB, opening a 45-day window that runs through January 23, 2025, during which time teams can negotiate for the pitcher's services. The Dodgers and Padres have been regarded as front-runners, of course, but Seattle could be a fit as well given its location and after finishing just outside of the AL Wild Card last season. The M's have a solid rotation already, and pitching depth could help with a trade that could bring in some much-needed offensive firepower. In 2024, the 23-year-old righty recorded a 10-5 record with a 2.35 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, and 129 strikeouts in 111 innings pitched.