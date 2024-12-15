Malik Nabers Shines In Week 15
3 weeks agoNew York Giants rookie wide receiver Malik Nabers was a bright spot in Sunday's 35-14 loss to the Baltimore Ravens, showcasing his talent despite the team's struggles. Nabers hauled in 10 of 14 targets for 82 yards and a touchdown, including a 23-yard reception, averaging 8.2 yards per catch. Even with Tim Boyle, the fourth quarterback to play for the Giants this season, taking over in the second half, Nabers maintained his outstanding form and was a reliable target throughout the game. His ability to produce in a challenging offensive environment underlined his growing importance to the Giants' passing attack, and he finished the day with an impressive 19.2 fantasy points.
Source: NFL.com
