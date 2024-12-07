Mac Jones Difficult To Trust Against Titans
4 days agoJacksonville Jaguars quarterback Mac Jones performed well in relief of Trevor Lawrence but could struggle once again in Week 14 against the Tennessee Titans. Despite the Titans being one of the worst teams in the NFL, they have a solid pass defense, meaning they could make things difficult for Jones and the Jaguars passing attack. In just one half last week, Jones finished with 20 completions on 32 attempts for 235 yards and two touchdowns against the Houston Texans, so he at least has a performance that looks much better than his previous two starts against the Detroit Lions and Minnesota Vikings where he combined for 0 touchdowns and three interceptions. Beyond superflex leagues as a low-end QB2, it is difficult to trust Jones in fantasy lineups given fantasy playoffs are on the line in Week 14.
Source: RotoBaller
