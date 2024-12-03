Luisangel Acuna Hitting Well In Winter Ball
3 days agoNew York Mets infield prospect Luisangel Acuna had a successful showing in the majors late in the season, posting a .308/.325/.641 slashline with a .406 wOBA and 166 wRC+ in 40 plate appearances. Now, the 22-year-old has continued hitting well in the Venezuelan Winter League for the Cardenales de Lara. Through 19 games, the Mets' 12th-ranked prospect is slashing .375/.455/.500 with 12 stolen bases over 67 plate appearances. While winter league competition doesn't serve as a measuring stick in determining how one would fare versus major league pitching, it is encouraging to see after the speedster was slashing just .258/.299/.355 in Triple-A prior to his MLB call-up. With a healthy Francisco Lindor and offseason transactions yet to take place, it's no certainty that Acuna will be on the Mets opening day roster, but should he earn himself a spot, he would be an intriguing fantasy option that has both good pop and great speed.
Source: Baseball Reference
