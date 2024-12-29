Lonzo Ball Available On Saturday
2 weeks agoChicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball (illness) is available for Saturday night's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Ball was sidelined for the previous two games due to illness, but he's set to return Saturday. Given his history with injuries, any appearance on the court is a welcome sight. This season, he's averaged 5.2 points, 3.6 assists, 3.1 rebounds, and 1.1 steals per game. However, his production has been inconsistent, making it tough for fantasy managers to predict what he'll bring on a nightly basis.
Source: NBA Injury Report
