Leon Draisaitl Scores Twice In Sunday's Loss
1 week agoEdmonton Oilers center Leon Draisaitl found the back of the net twice during their loss to the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday. Draisaitl scored the game's opening goal on the power-play on a snap shot that beat Anaheim netminder Lukas Dostal. Then in the second, Draisaitl struck again on the power-play, this time on a slap shot. Center Connor McDavid tallied the primary assist on both of his goals. Draisaitl finished the game with four shots on goal and a -2 rating. Draisaitl is on an impressive run tallying at least one point in each of his previous 11 contests. Over this span, he has scored nine goals and added 14 helpers, with nine of those points coming on the man advantage. He remains a must-start player in all formats and one of the safest lineup anchors in DFS.
Source: NHL.com
