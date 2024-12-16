Lenyn Sosa Hitting Well In The Venezuelan Winter League
3 weeks agoChicago White Sox second baseman Lenyn Sosa is enjoying a hot winter in the Venezuelan Winter League, currently slashing .392/.451/.765 with nine home runs for the Leones del Caracas. The 24-year-old was Chicago's ninth-ranked prospect in 2023, but had a rough 2024 campaign before turning it around in September. Through the end of August, Sosa slashed .216/.247/.295 with four home runs and a 51 wRC+ in 281 plate appearances for the big league club, but for the month of September he slashed .373/.398/.566 with four home runs and a 173 wRC+ in 88 PA. It seems the right-handed hitter has carried that momentum into the winter and managers should keep an eye on what he does this spring. While the environment he plays in doesn't boost his value at all, he may have enough pop in his bat to make him fantasy relevant if he can keep up the hot hitting.
Source: Baseball Reference
Source: Baseball Reference