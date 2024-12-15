Lamar Jackson Scores Five Times, Totals Over 300 Yards In Victory
3 weeks agoBaltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson posted an impressive five-touchdown performance during their blowout victory over the New York Giants. Jackson went 21-for-25 with 290 yards through the air and added 65 yards on six rushing attempts. Jackson's first score of the game came on a 13-yard strike to tight end Mark Andrews. In the second quarter, he found receiver Rashod Bateman twice, once on a 49-yard score and the other on a 20-yard pass. Then in the second half, Jackson threw his fourth and fifth scores of the game to receiver Devontez Walker and running back Justice Hill, respectively. This was his second time this season scoring at least five touchdowns in a single game. Fantasy managers should continue to view Jackson as a top-three option in all matchups for the remainder of the season. Next weekend, he has a tougher task ahead of him against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Source: ESPN.com
