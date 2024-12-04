Ladd McConkey's Status "In Doubt" For Week 14
2 days agoLos Angeles Chargers rookie wide receiver Ladd McConkey (shoulder, knee) is in doubt for Sunday's AFC West Divisional showdown against the Kansas City Chiefs. According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, McConkey is dealing with an AC joint sprain in his shoulder and a knee sprain. The 23-year-old exited Sunday's contest late against the Atlanta Falcons with a knee injury and did not return. He is having a terrific rookie season so far, with 58 catches on 81 targets for 815 yards and four touchdowns over 12 games. It's unclear whether McConkey will suit up against the Chiefs and is considered day-to-day. Fantasy managers should continue to monitor McConkey's practice status throughout the week. If McConkey is unable to suit up, Quentin Johnston, DJ Chark, and Joshua Palmer should see an increase in target shares.
Source: Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network
