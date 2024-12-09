Kyler Murray Throws Two Interceptions In Week 14 Loss
3 days agoArizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray delivered an average fantasy performance in the Week 14 loss to the Seahawks. Murray's official stat line was 25 completions on 38 attempts for 259 yards, two passing touchdowns, and two interceptions, while also adding 16 rushing yards. Murray's interception struggles since the bye week continued in this game, as he threw interceptions on back-to-back passes in the first quarter, making it challenging for the Cardinals to stay competitive. Despite keeping the ball clean through the first 10 weeks of the season, Murray has thrown at least one interception in each of his last three games, more than doubling his season total. However, Murray was still able to bounce back from the two interceptions, and the Cardinals' offense looked better in the second half. It was just a little too late for the Cardinals in this matchup. The Cardinals will host the New England Patriots in a Week 15 game, giving Murray great bounce-back potential.
Source: ESPN.com
Source: ESPN.com