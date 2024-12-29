Kyler Murray Throws For 321 Yards In The Week 17 Loss
2 weeks agoArizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray passed for 321 yards in a 9-13 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. Despite throwing two interceptions late in the game, Murray played well in a bounce-back performance after the loss to the Carolina Panthers. Murray's official stat line was 33 completions on 48 attempts for 321 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions. While Murray operated the offense at a high level, the Cardinals struggled with field position and red zone efficiency, which were the main factors in the offense scoring only nine points. With running back James Conner (knee) not returning after a first-half injury, the Cardinals were forced to rely on Murray's rushing ability more, and he rushed for 32 yards on four carries. This was a solid fantasy performance for those who played Murray during their championship weeks. The Cardinals and Murray will look to end the season on a high note with a win against the 49ers in Week 18.
Source: ESPN.com
