Kyler Murray Finishes Game After Exiting In The Third Quarter
3 weeks agoArizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray finished the game after leaving in the third quarter due to a hit to the head in the 30-17 win over the New England Patriots. Murray had a solid day in the win, but he did not record a touchdown, which limited his fantasy output. Murray's official stat line was 23-for-30 for 224 passing yards and he added five carries for 11 rushing yards. The Cardinals offense got a much-needed bounce-back win, scoring 30 points in the Week 15 victory. However, all those touchdowns came on the ground. The Cardinals' passing attack is still working out the kinks after the bye week, but Sunday's performance was a step in the right direction. The Cardinals will travel to Carolina to take on the Panthers in Week 16, where Murray should be able to move the ball through the air.
Source: ESPN.com
