Kyle Shanahan Confident In Isaac Guerendo
20 hours agoSan Francisco 49ers running back Isaac Guerendo is set to make his first career start on Sunday against the Chicago Bears. The Louisville product was expected to be the team's RB4 to start the year, but a preseason injury knocked Elijah Mitchell (hamstring) out for the year. Now, Christian McCaffrey (knee) and Jordan Mason (ankle) are on Injured Reserve. This leaves Guerendo in the RB1 role in Kyle Shanahan's offense, a valuable role for fantasy football. "I think he is ready to go," Shanahan said. "He only got better and he's gotten better throughout the year. So, I think he's ready for this." The 24-year-old has rushed 42 times for 246 yards and two touchdowns this season in his breather-back role, and he's in a potential smash spot against Chicago, a team that has allowed the 10th-most fantasy points per game to ball carriers. He is a virtual must-start back in Week 14, especially with six teams on a bye.
Source: NFL.com
