Kyle Dugger, Christian Gonzalez Active In Week 15
3 weeks agoNew England Patriots safety Kyle Dugger (ankle) and cornerback Christian Gonzalez (shoulder) are active for Week 15 against the Arizona Cardinals. Both players had been listed as questionable after logging limited practices all week long. Dugger has appeared in nine games this season, compiling 50 tackles, one sack, and one forced fumble. Meanwhile, Gonzalez has continued to emerge as an impactful starting cornerback with his 55 tackles, two interceptions, and one fumble recovery. Having both players available is a huge development for the Patriots as they take on the Cardinals this Sunday.
Source: New England Patriots
