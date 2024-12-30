Kris Letang Nursing A Lower-Body Injury
1 week agoPittsburgh Penguins defenseman Kris Letang has landed on the shelf with a lower-body injury. After logging 25:04 of ice time against the Islanders in Saturday's 6-3 loss, Letang exited the lineup for Sunday's rematch. Nate Clurman hopped into action as his replacement. Ryan Graves moved up in the lineup to partner Pierre-Olivier Joseph on the second defensive pairing. Letang has struggled for most of the year, and the injury adds to his woes. The six-time All-Star has posted 16 points (seven goals, nine assists) in 34 outings, with 10 of the points coming during Letang's recent nine-game hot spell.
Source: Pittsburgh Penguins
Source: Pittsburgh Penguins