Kris Dunn Active Versus Rockets
3 days agoLos Angeles Clippers guard Kris Dunn (illness) has received the green light to play in Sunday's contest against Houston. His status was initially up in the air as Dunn has been battling an illness. The 30-year-old has worked as a starter for the Clippers this season, though his productivity has been limited. Dunn has produced 6.5 points, 3.9 rebounds, 2.6 assists, and 1.5 steals across the season. However, there's a strong chance we will see Dunn more involved in the offense on Sunday, as James Harden (groin) won't play against his former team.
Source: Tomer Azarly
Source: Tomer Azarly