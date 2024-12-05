Share: Link copied to clipboard!

The Hanshin Tigers of Nippon Professional Baseball (NPB) have posted right-handed pitcher Koyo Aoyagi, which means that a 45-day window has been opened during which time he can negotiate with MLB teams. Aoyagi is known for his sidearm throwing angle, and last season pitched to a 3.69 ERA and 1.43 WHIP in Japan's Central League, one of the two "major leagues" of NPB. The righty does not garner the same fanfare as Roki Sasaki, who is expected to sign with an MLB team this offseason, nor should he with a 5.2 K/9 in 12 Central League games in 2024. If an MLB team does sign the 30-year-old, it will most likely be in a relief role rather than as a starter. Until there is more clarity here, however, he doesn't move the needle for fantasy.