Khris Middleton Probable For Friday Night
16 hours agoMilwaukee Bucks guard/forward Khris Middleton (ankles) is expected to make his 2024-25 debut in Friday's game versus the Boston Celtics. The veteran had surgery on both ankles during the offseason and has been working his way back since. Of course, he'll likely see limited action in his first game since May, so fantasy managers should wait and see how things play out before getting him back in the starting lineup. It's also unknown if he'll come off the bench. Still, Middleton's presence will be enough to significantly cap Andre Jackson Jr. and Gary Trent Jr.'s fantasy potential.
Source: NBA Injury Report
