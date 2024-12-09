Khalil Shakir Goes For 100 Yards, Scores In Los Angeles
3 days agoBuffalo Bills wide receiver Khalil Shakir caught five passes for 106 yards and one touchdown in the team's loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. Shakir led the Bills in receiving yards. His total was one yard shy of his season-high mark. Shakir's touchdown came deep in the third quarter when the slot receiver took a short completion and sprinted past defenders for 51 yards. It was his first score since Week 3. He later caught a 34-yard pass to the Rams' one-yard line. Shakir will be in the flex conversation again when the Bills travel to Detroit next week.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller